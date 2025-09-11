MOCCAE shares insights on food security, sustainability at International Government Communication Forum

SHARJAH, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has wrapped up its involvement in the latest International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), held at the Sharjah Expo Centre on 10–11 September. Officials and experts from MOCCAE represented the Ministry at the event, showcasing the UAE’s strategic and integrated vision for promoting national food security and sustainable development. Their participation underscored youth empowerment, the adoption of advanced technology, and fostering robust community communication as the bedrock for building a sustainable and prosperous future.

This year's Forum saw impressive international engagement, with 237 speakers delivering over 110 activities across five key tracks: Food Security, Public Health, Education, Environmental Sustainability, and Green Economy. The sessions featuring Ministry officials placed a strong emphasis on these themes, highlighting national initiatives and policies that position the UAE at the forefront of nations striving to balance economic development with environmental protection.

In a session titled 'Youth’s Contributions to Enhancing Quality of Life and Strengthening Food Security', Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector at the Ministry, affirmed that the UAE has transformed the challenges of its climate and desert environment into a pioneering strategic opportunity.

He explained that modern agricultural technologies have spearheaded this shift, through techniques such as vertical farming, which slashes water consumption by over 90% while mitigating the effects of high temperatures. He added that the UAE is now home to some of the world’s largest and most advanced vertical farms.

Al Hammadi stated that the Ministry’s strategy centres on empowering young people, focusing on training and inspiring them to become leaders and key drivers of food security. He highlighted significant initiatives, including the 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme. This programme was launched to empower Emirati farmers and the local community to produce essential crops, promote home gardening, and engage young people.

He added that two other initiatives – the Ministry's ‘Mustadeem’ programme, which prepares future agriculture leaders in collaboration with strategic partners, and the Emirates Youth Council for Agriculture, launched during the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition – collectively empower young people with a meaningful voice in shaping the sector's future.

Hiba Obaid Al Shehhi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Biodiversity and Aquatic Life Sector at the Ministry, outlined the ambitious federal vision for marine resource management, stressing that it has moved beyond mere protection to become a cornerstone of sustainability and prosperity. She explained that this vision is reflected in clear strategies, particularly the Framework of the National Biodiversity Strategy 2031, which aims to significantly expand marine protected zones.

This commitment is further demonstrated through pioneering programmes, including the planting of 100 million mangroves across the UAE by 2030 and the launch of the region's largest coral reef rehabilitation project, encompassing over one million coral colonies.

Al Shehhi underscored that the success of these plans hinges on effective community communication aimed at building genuine partnerships with society, rather than simply raising awareness. She noted that the Ministry’s approach translates science into behaviour by simplifying complex concepts into everyday messages and practical actions.

She called for an ambitious future initiative, describing it as 'Towards a National Partnership for the Sea'. She suggested this initiative could be a national charter, starting at grassroots level and reaching the heart of society, bringing together all parties – from regulatory bodies, fishermen, young people, scientists, academics, to the private sector – to formulate the core principles for sustainable engagement with the sea and define the responsibilities of each party.

Al Shehhi said this societal charter would serve as the compass guiding future decisions and legislation, ensuring that policies truly reflect the collective will and determination of society. She said the initiative aims to shift everyone's role from merely benefiting from the sea to actively safeguarding it. This will embed marine environmental sustainability as an integral part of the national identity and quality of life for future generations.

In a session titled 'Revitalising the Fishing Industry...Connectivity as a Gateway to Coastal Sustainability', Dr. Ibrahim Abdulla Al Jamali, Director of the Fisheries Department at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, highlighted the National Framework Statement for Sustainable Fisheries 2019-2030 as a commitment to building an environmentally sustainable and economically viable fishing sector. He said that the framework rests on integrated pillars, including the careful management of fisheries through regulation of fishing tools and seasons, protection of marine ecosystems such as mangroves and coral reefs, and encouraging investment in aquaculture as a promising sector for the future.

Dr. Al Jamali emphasised that every decision taken by the Ministry is grounded in science and knowledge, with scientific research and monitoring forming the backbone of its management approach. He added that the Ministry conducts comprehensive fishery surveys and socio-economic studies of fishermen, feeding this data into an integrated national database to enable informed decision-making. He stressed that the ultimate goal of these efforts is to empower fishermen through direct support programmes, port development, and enhanced cooperative associations, ensuring the sea remains a source of prosperity and well-being for generations to come.

In a session titled 'Government Communication as a Tool to Empower Communities in Addressing Food Crises', Hajar Bakhit Al Ketbi, Director of Government Communication at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, stated that the Ministry’s communication philosophy stresses that behaviour change stems not merely from providing logical information, but from forging a deep connection with the recipient’s beliefs and culture. She added that the Ministry’s approach aims to activate society's existing value system, rather than simply convincing the public.

Al Ketbi reviewed how the Ministry draws inspiration for its messages from the legacy of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. His words: ‘give me agriculture and I will give you civilization,’ linking agriculture to a higher concept of identity and civilisational progress, are deeply embedded in the national ethos. She cited the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative (ne’ma) as an example, noting that the initiative’s very name is a powerful communication message that touches on cultural and religious values of preserving blessings.

This transforms awareness campaigns from government messaging into a national dialogue where every individual feels responsible as a partner in achieving the Nation’s vision.

Al Ketbi also highlighted this year’s National Environment Day slogan, 'Our Heritage...Our Future,' as a prime example of the Ministry’s communication philosophy. This approach doesn't ask people to adopt new behaviours; instead, it calls on them to rediscover their authentic values rooted in respect for resources, appreciation of blessings, and avoidance of waste.

She affirmed that encouraging the consumption of locally produced food is a cornerstone of the Ministry’s media messages. This approach is founded on supporting the economy, and also on fostering 'pride in the products of our land, which are part of our identity,' and supporting farmers as an integral part of the social fabric. This focus was highlighted during the Emirates Agriculture Conference & Exhibition, guiding society to prioritise local products in their food shopping.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment's participation in the forum underscores its firm commitment to leveraging community dialogue and innovative communication channels. These are considered essential for realising the UAE’s vision of a sustainable and food-secure future.

