Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises awareness event to promote inclusion of People of Determination in private sector

DUBAI, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has organised an awareness event to champion greater inclusion of People of Determination within the private sector. The session explored ways to ensure suitable working environments across diverse industries.

Organised by the chamber’s Centre for Responsible Business, the event was attended by over 100 participants and brought together stakeholders to identify the key challenges facing the inclusion of People of Determination in the workplace. The session showcased best practices and possible solutions, highlighted the experiences of employees with disabilities, and created an opportunity for constructive discussions on developing practical strategies to build more inclusive and accessible workplaces.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented: “We are committed to empowering the private sector to develop an integrated framework that safeguards the right to work for People of Determination and actively promotes their contribution to economic growth. This commitment is realised by equipping the business community with the knowledge, best practices, and practical insights needed to create inclusive workplaces and facilitate their effective integration into the labour market.”

The event featured the participation of representatives from Dubai’s Community Development Authority, Dubai Police, and Emirates airline. Discussions explored the policy frameworks adopted in Dubai to support and integrate People of Determination in the workplace, as well as best practices in inclusive employment and supportive infrastructure. Case studies reflecting effective strategies and successful experiences were shared, together with the latest innovations and tools designed to support People of Determination in the workplace and enable them to perform their tasks efficiently and independently.

In addition, one participant shared his personal journey in the workplace, describing how he overcame challenges in performing his job duties with the support of institutional backing and the facilities provided to him.

