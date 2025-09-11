Yas Clinic, Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre celebrate success of bone marrow transplant for seven-year-old Mahra Albolushi

ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) --Yas Clinic and Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC) shared the inspiring story of seven-year-old Mahra Albolushi, whose journey of resilience and recovery highlights the strength of the human spirit and the impact of advanced medical care in the UAE.

Mahra was diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening genetic immunodeficiency known as ITK deficiency, which left her battling repeated and severe infections, including a critical fight against the EBV virus that affected her lungs and digestive system. Her only chance for survival was a bone marrow transplant.

After extensive testing, hope was found within her own family, her older sister, Mariam, was identified as a perfect donor match. With the unconditional strength and support of her mother, Mahra underwent a bone marrow transplant at ADSCC and Yas clinic seven months ago.

Today, Mahra is healthy, thriving, and full of life. Her recovery journey is marked not only by freedom from infection but also by creativity and joy. With her mother’s help, Mahra has even launched her own small business, “Matcha tea and Ice Cream”, a symbol of her resilience and return to a normal childhood.

To celebrate this remarkable milestone, Yas Clinic- Khalifa city will host Mahra’s “Matcha tea and Ice Cream” Cloud nine stand at the hospital’s ground floor, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit while honoring her recovery. The event also highlights the dedication of the multi-disciplinary medical team, including transplant specialists, pulmonologists, psychologists, and nurses, whose expertise and compassion made Mahra’s recovery possible.

This milestone reflects the UAE’s commitment to advancing healthcare innovation, empowering patients, and bringing hope to families facing the most difficult challenges.

Commenting on this milestone, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Maysoon Al Karam said:"This milestone reflects not only medical innovation but also the resilience of a young girl who inspires us all. At Yas Clinic and ADSCC, we are committed to advancing healthcare and bringing hope to families in their most challenging moments."

Additionally, Director of Nursing, Dina EL Mouzain said:"Mahra’s journey is a story of courage and hope that touches every nurse’s heart. Her recovery reminds us why compassionate care and teamwork are at the core of everything we do."

