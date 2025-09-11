MBRSC, CAR, AEC sign MoU to strengthen UAE–colombia space cooperation

DUBAI, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Corporación Autónoma Regional de Cundinamarca (CAR) and Colombian Space Agency (AEC) to foster international cooperation in the field of space science and technology.

The MoU was signed by Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC, Dr. Alfred Ignacio Ballesteros, Director General, CAR and Dr. Pilar Zamora, Founder and Executive Director, AEC, in the presence of Mohamed Abdullah BinKhater AlShamsi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Colombia, during an official visit by the Centre’s delegation to Colombia.

The agreement outlines a framework for collaboration across several key areas in the field of space science and technology, including promoting joint research and innovation, facilitating knowledge transfer, and enhancing data exchange between the UAE and Colombia.

The MoU further aims to encourage capacity building and expertise sharing through joint projects designed to strengthen both nations’ contributions to global space exploration and technological advancement.

