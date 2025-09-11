Sultan bin Ahmed attends IGCF2025 second day sessions

SHARJAH,11th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, attended key sessions on the second day of the 14th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2025).

The Deputy Ruler’s presence underscored Sharjah’s commitment to advancing global dialogue on issues that shape societies and economies. H.H. attended the session “The Green Economy… A New Vision for Food and Development”, which explored innovative approaches to sustainability and resource management, and “Human Stories in Life and Education… Inspiring Communities, Redefining Quality of Life”, a session highlighting the transformative power of education and storytelling in building cohesive, resilient communities.

The first session featured Professor Titus O. Awokuse, Vice Dean and Dean of International Studies and Programmes at Michigan State University; Hamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Emirates Agricultural Pioneers Association and founder of Gracia Group; Charlie Humphreys, Director of Corporate Affairs at Asia House; and Dina Sherif, Executive Director of the MIT Kuo Sharper Centre for Prosperity and Entrepreneurship.

Hamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Emirates Agricultural Pioneers Association and founder of Gracia Group, outlined the UAE’s integrated approach to modernising agriculture. “Agriculture is no longer confined to traditional farming; it has evolved into a multi-dimensional sector that can support economic growth and social development,” Al Hamed said.

He highlighted Gracia’s multi-sector model, which combines agri-tourism, food processing, AI consulting, water treatment, recycling, and training centres. “We started farm-based training initiatives collaborating with university students and also agri-tourism not just to diversify, but to build an inclusive, strategic sector that can be replicated across the region,” he said.

For her part, Dina Sherif, Executive Director of the MIT Kuo Sharper Center for Prosperity and Entrepreneurship, noted that green economy success requires bridging science with commercialisation. “Innovation is only innovation if it is commercialised, and this is why we support entrepreneurs who want to break new ground, especially in growth markets,” she said, emphasising that applied research must reach markets to drive real impact.

Sherif added that universities can act as catalysts by marrying technology with education, training future generations, and addressing challenges such as water scarcity, climate resilience, and fragmented agricultural systems. She also highlighted the role of women and youth in sustainable development: “We, in the Arab world, have the highest number of female graduates in STEM globally today. We must tap into this potential and become exporters of innovation and shared research.”

Charlie Humphreys affirmed that increasing agricultural investment is necessary to keep up with climatic and environmental changes, noting that trade tensions between the United States and China negatively affect global markets. He called for a deeper understanding of market mechanisms and comprehensive reviews of net-zero roadmaps, stressing that food security is linked to sustainable production, the removal of trade barriers, and the enhancement of marketing incentives.

Professor Titus O. Awokuse focused on the vital role of universities in supporting food security, saying their role should not be limited to academia but should extend to becoming information hubs that support creativity and crisis-solving. He highlighted the importance of embedding green-economy skills in curricula and boosting investment in the agricultural sector to entrench this culture across society.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed attended another panel, ‘Human Stories in Life and Education: Inspiring Communities, Redefining Quality of Life,’ during which Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Member of the Board of Trustees at the University of Dhaid; Katie Merx, a global communications and media relations leader and founder-CEO of Merx Communications in the US; and Costa Rican-Iranian environmental scientist Amaj Rahimi-Midani, Founder and CEO of Poseidon-AI, delved deep into the question of how human stories can inspire communities and offer practical tools to shape a better quality of life.

Dr Saeed began by grounding the conversation in Sharjah’s own cultural fabric. “When you enter Sharjah, you see the famous Book roundabout, surrounded by a mosque, the ruler’s office, the legal department, and the library and theatre. This is not a coincidence. It is a narrative, a story told through buildings and symbols that shape how people talk about their community.”

Katie Merx affirmed that human-centred narratives built on success stories can be a lifeline for many groups, emphasising that the human dimension remains the primary criterion for any narrative’s impact. She added that publishing any story to the public requires a deep understanding of audiences’ interests and expectations, along with clarity of the messages being conveyed.

Amaj Rahimi-Midani addressed quality of life through three core areas: people, the environment, and the other creatures that share our planet. “Right now, quality of life is defined only through the human perspective: cars, houses, comfort. But we need to consider three dimensions: the environment, human beings, and the other creatures we share this planet with. The wellbeing of my horse is as much part of quality of life as my own. Without balance, our narratives are incomplete.”



