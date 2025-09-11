Aldar elevates active living in Dubai with launch of 'Rise by Athlon'

DUBAI,11th September, 2025 (WAM) – Aldar today announced the launch of Rise by Athlon, an apartment community in Dubai comprising eight uniquely themed buildings that offer residents bespoke amenities for health, fitness, and wellbeing. Overlooking Athlon’s expansive central park, the development seamlessly integrates into the masterplan’s movement-first design and connected lifestyle and builds on the successful launch of villas and townhouses in 2024.

Developed as part of a joint venture with Dubai Holding, Rise by Athlon addresses customer demand for residences that support active and well-rounded lifestyles with more than 1,200 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that prioritise space and functionality. The contemporary architectural designs, reflects a dynamic lifestyle concept that seamlessly integrates holistic wellbeing, creativity and balance into everyday life.

Located in a highly desirable area of Dubai near Global Village, Rise by Athlon offers connectivity with major highways, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road. Its strategic location ensures seamless access to business districts, lifestyle destinations, and the city’s iconic landmarks, reinforcing Athlon’s appeal as a hub for modern, active living.



