'BRIDGE' engages media leaders & policymakers at IGCF in lead-up to 2025 Abu Dhabi summit in December

SHARJAH, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) – As part of its global preparatory Roadshow for BRIDGE Summit 2025 — the world’s largest gathering for the media, content, and entertainment industries — scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi from December 8–10, BRIDGE hosted a special event in Sharjah on the sidelines of the 14th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF).

The event brought together a select group of leaders in the media, arts, and content industries, along with government officials and government communication professionals. IGCF 2025 served as a strategic platform for presenting BRIDGE's vision, which aims to build a global bridge that enhances joint work across the media, content, and entertainment sectors.

The forum in Sharjah also provided the opportunity for government officials and communication professionals to meet, opening the way for discussing visions and experiences and developing communication tools to keep pace with rapid global transformations.

Organising the BRIDGE event as part of the IGCF affirms Sharjah's leading position as a pivotal platform for institutional dialogue and shaping the future of government communication, given its expertise in this field and its ability to innovate tools and methods that enhance transparency and effective communication between governments and communities.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Director-General of the UAE National Media Office and Vice Chairman of BRIDGE, emphasised that IGCF represents a natural launchpad for BRIDGE in Sharjah, as it places the essence of government communication at the heart of the media and content industry. He explained that media is no longer just a screen or a newspaper, but rather an integrated system of goals and tools that influence people's awareness and development, and shape relations between countries and societies.

He pointed to the lack of a unified platform that brings together creators, investors, and distributors in a single space, which, he explained, BRIDGE seeks to address by establishing a permanent global system for cooperation and innovation, with a single goal: creating the future of media and content.

Al Kaabi added, "Government communication today is no longer just official statements and declarations. It extends through cinema, drama, entertainment content, and public dialogue, reaching audiences in faster, deeper, and more impactful ways. Hence, the importance of BRIDGE as a global system that gives governments and decision-makers a rare opportunity to redefine their roles, from message creation to influence engineering, and from monitoring trends to participating in formulating international policies and standards. At BRIDGE, we don’t separate governments and content creators; rather, we bring them together at one table to reshape the future."

He noted that BRIDGE Summit 2025 will not merely be a media forum, but rather a comprehensive vision that repositions media, content, and entertainment as pillars of development, culture, and civilisation. “The UAE, from the heart of the region, is building a platform that supports, connects, and empowers, not for a fleeting event, but for a lasting system that creates value and opportunities and paves the way for partnerships that transcend borders."

The event featured a panel discussion titled “Bridges, Not Walls” with renowned content creator Tareq Skaik, who presented his vision of the profound humanitarian role of content in the lives of individuals and communities. He explained that the motivation behind creating and sharing content with others is not merely a desire for exposure or interaction, but rather an internal need to leave a mark that transcends age and time—a mark that remains a testament to the culture and creativity of people.

Skaik said that what unites people is far greater than what divides them, yet people have grown accustomed to surrounding themselves with virtual walls and closed groups.

He added, “I once wrote an essay titled 'You Were the Best Nation,' and through it, I examined the cultural, civilizational, and creative heritage we possess as a people. I realised that we truly possess what qualifies us to be a role model and a source of inspiration for the world.”

He pointed out that the security, stability, and leadership enjoyed by the region must be more clearly reflected in the global digital space, through content that reflects the true identity of the nation and highlights its civilisational contributions. He called on every individual, regardless of their field or speciality, to be part of this shared responsibility. Engineers, doctors, teachers, students, and journalists are all capable of producing content that reinforces a positive image of their communities and presents a narrative different from that imposed by others.

The event also included a session titled "Blueprints for a Media Order that Strengthens Society”, presented by academic and political analyst Dr. Moataz Abdel-Fattah and moderated by media personality Lenah Hassaballah. During the session, he addressed the pivotal role of the media in disseminating values and building more cohesive societies, emphasising that states' responsibility is not limited to disseminating facts, but also includes a moral responsibility to instil fundamental values such as economic initiative, conscious consumption, and a commitment to scientific knowledge.

He pointed to successful experiences such as the UAE's experience in regulating the media and strengthening its role. He said he believes that the media cannot operate in isolation from other awareness-raising institutions, such as schools and religious and political discourse. He called for organising conferences bringing together influencers and content creators to discuss clear guidelines that ensure the production of responsible and purposeful content. He also said that AI will be a key driver in reshaping the future of media, and that the challenge lies in building immunity against its risks rather than attempting to prevent them.

