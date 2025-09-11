IGCF: Experts highlight $7 billion funding gap to meet global refugee needs

SHARJAH, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) – Experts on refugee affairs have revealed a funding gap exceeding $7 billion to meet the needs of refugees worldwide this year, stressing the urgent need for comprehensive, reliable solutions to address their situation across more than 137 countries.

The discussion took place on Wednesday during the 14th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) in Sharjah, featuring content creator Issa Al Habib, Jennifer Greco, Enterprise Account Director at Adyen, Maywand Jabarkhyl, CEO of the Sheikha Fatima Bint Mohamed bin Zayed Initiative for Sustainable Development, and Khaled Kabbara, Communications Officer at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the GCC region.

Kabbara highlighted that the number of forcibly displaced people globally has reached 122 million, including 16.6 million in the Middle East and North Africa. He explained that UNHCR provides direct or indirect support to refugees in 137 countries, adding that the funding required for this year totals $10 billion, yet only 23% had been collected by mid-year, leaving a gap exceeding $7 billion.

Drawing on UNHCR’s 75-year history, Kabbara emphasised the importance of rapidly meeting refugees’ basic needs while strengthening cooperation between governments, the private sector, and individuals to raise awareness and respond effectively to the crisis.

Jabarkhyl outlined FBMI’s humanitarian work in several countries, including Afghanistan, with a special focus on improving women’s conditions. He called for legislative support for refugees, as well as funding and projects that contribute to their stability and self-reliance, stressing that recognising the scale of the crisis is the first step toward sustainable, joint solutions.

Al Habib stressed the importance of tech-driven initiatives in supporting refugees, calling for the utilisation of Zakat funds to meet their needs. “If we all contributed Zakat, there would be no poverty in the world,” he said. He also encouraged content creators to collaborate with UNICEF and other international initiatives to inspire hope and highlight refugees’ human stories.

Greco emphasised the need for permanent, flexible funding models that account for the diverse needs of refugees, highlighting the role of individual and retail donations amid growing pressures on millions of displaced people. She welcomed expanded partnerships with the private sector to launch urgent projects that meet immediate needs while ensuring long-term support.

