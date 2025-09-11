UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-money laundering strategy

ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Interior, took part in a workshop dedicated to preparing the Gulf Anti-Money Laundering Strategy.

Organised by the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the workshop was hosted by the Ministry of Interior of the sisterly State of Kuwait from September 8-11.

The workshop aimed to establish a unified strategic framework that strengthens security and regulatory cooperation among GCC member states, while ensuring alignment with international standards issued by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF).

Discussions focused on enhancing the GCC Secretariat’s role in combating money laundering crimes, as well as reviewing national legislation, policies, and mechanisms for further development.

The event was attended by Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC, alongside representatives from GCC Ministries of Interior, regulatory and judicial authorities, central banks, and specialized international organisations.