IGCF: Partnerships, communication, technology key to sustainable food security

SHARJAH, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The importance of resilient food systems to withstand climate and economic challenges was discussed by government and private sector leaders during the 14th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2025) held at Sharjah Expo Centre.

In a session titled “Government Communication and Sustainable Food Security”, Sheikha Najla Ali Al Mualla, Director of the Central Laboratories Department at Sharjah Municipality; Rashid Abdullah Bin Huwaiden, Executive Director of the Supply Chain Sector at Sharjah Cooperative Society; and Mustafa Al Husseini, General Manager of Golden Loaf Est (Sharjah), agreed that government communication is a cornerstone of food sustainability helping to attract agricultural investments, drive innovation, and build partnerships that safeguard the future of coming generations.

Opening the discussion, Sheikha Najla Ali Al Mualla stressed that food security rests on three essential pillars: safety, sufficiency, and health. “These elements, when interconnected, create a comprehensive and sustainable food system,” she said.

Sheikha Najla explained that Sharjah Municipality plays a pivotal role in monitoring the food chain “from the soil in which seeds are planted to the product reaching the consumer” through rigorous monitoring systems, laboratory analysis, and strict standards.

She also highlighted the municipality’s longstanding commitment to quality: “The Central Laboratories Department, one of the oldest in the municipality, has held the United Kingdom Accreditation Service certification for more than 25 years, reflecting our adherence to the highest international standards.”

Sheikha Najla further discussed the Sharjah Food Safety Initiative, which has trained over 140,000 people working in food establishments and productive families. “The programme was recognised in 2015 by the World Health Organisation as a global success story, the first of its kind in the Arab world.”

Rashid Abdullah Bin Huwaiden underlined the critical role of supply chains, calling them “the backbone of the food security system”. “Diversifying import sources gives us greater flexibility to deliver high-quality products to consumers quickly. Most importantly, we do not depend on just one country; we diversify to ensure the sustainability of supplies,” he said.

He also highlighted the Sharjah Cooperative Society’s significant investment in digital transformation. “Our electronic system today can implement plans and predict future needs by analysing sales and import data. It also provides accurate suggestions on pricing and practices tailored for each region in the emirate,” he said.

Concluding the session, Mustafa Al Husseini reflected on the journey of the Golden Loaf Est (Sharjah), established in 1979. “For decades, our goal has been to serve the community. We have consistently offered a wide range of products that meet the needs of different groups in society. Today, we focus on producing bread tailored to specific consumer segments,” he said.

Despite shifting market conditions and the rise of online sales, Al Husseini emphasised that the entity has remained committed to its goal of producing nutritious, affordable bread that balances tradition with innovation.

