AI poised to advance Arabic language on global stage: ALC Chairman

ABU DHABI, 13th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), stated that artificial intelligence (AI) has now acquired the ability to produce narrative storytelling and visual content that almost mimics humans, revealing a new type of hybrid discourse between humans and machines.

In statements to Emirates News Agency (WAM) ahead of the Congress of Arabic & Creative Industries 2025, he pointed out that there have been shifts in the role of the audience in light of the AI boom, as they have become participants in shaping the content they interact with.

Bin Tamim explained that there are many indicators proving the flourishing of digital media at present and the growth of its role in the future. As an example, he noted that more than 40% of content creators in publishing and journalism use AI tools for producing both visual and written content.

The Congress of Arabic & Creative Industries 2025, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, will run from 14th to 15th September at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, under the theme Arabic Creativity Reimagined: Innovation in Storytelling and Audience Engagement.

He said the two-day event plays a fundamental role in consolidating the role of the Arabic language in promoting fruitful and constructive dialogue between civilisations. "It aims to present the Arab creative scene to the world with a contemporary vision, and to contribute to enriching the global creative industries with resources of Arab creativity, in line with the efforts of the UAE to enhance the status of the Arabic language and consolidate its presence.''

He added that the Congress looks forward to enhancing dialogue spaces with major influential global companies, including the TikTok platform, Snap, Google, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), in a way that contributes to highlighting the status of Arab creative industries on the global stage.

On the role of international partnerships in opening broader horizons for the Arabic language within the creative industries, he stated that strategic partnerships with global media giants and creators from around the world can open new horizons for creativity, accelerate the transfer of skills, and contribute to raising production standards.

“The Congress represents a leading knowledge platform that provides insights and practical recommendations to strengthen the economic value of creative industries and reinforce the Arab cultural presence globally, while giving young talent opportunities to gain expertise and connect with leading creative minds,'' he added.

The event programme features a series of panel discussions and innovative dialogues covering a wide range of topics including; the power of personal storytelling in the age of artificial intelligence; the importance of prioritising authenticity, diversity and historical context in the face of accelerating technological change; the role of women in reshaping creative narratives and opportunities for the growth of the Arabic audiobook market amid the global boom in audiobooks.

These and other discussions will bring together leading experts in the creative economy, technology pioneers, content creators, creative talents, and business leaders across the cultural and creative industries.

The event will also unveil new reports on the Arab creative industries and their economic impact through 2030, offering decision-makers and investors actionable insights and innovative investment opportunities.