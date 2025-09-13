UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan

OSAKA, 13th September, 2025 (WAM) – A delegation from the UAE Space Agency, led by Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, undertook an official visit to Japan, as part of the UAE’s efforts to strengthen international cooperation in space exploration, scientific research and advanced space industries.

Dr Al Falasi said, “The UAE operates with a clear and ambitious vision for the future of the space sector, guided by the National Space Strategy 2030, which seeks to build a sustainable space economy, support scientific research and empower the private sector to participate actively in space projects and technologies.”

He stressed that the UAE Space Agency works closely with global partners to build and strengthen a supportive space ecosystem, ensuring long-term sustainable growth.

Dr Al Falasi added, “Our visit to Japan reflects our country’s commitment to its role as a bridge for international collaboration, connecting national aspirations with cross-border initiatives and contributing to creating a more integrated global space ecosystem that benefits all of humanity. Through partnerships with our counterparts in Japan, we are keen to support ambitious national programmes that open new opportunities for collaboration in science, technology and exploration. This aligns with our belief that collective efforts with partners around the world reflect the UAE’s leading position in the fields of space science and space economy, both in the region and across the world.”

Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, stated,“This visit represents a significant milestone in our excellent working relationship with Japan, one of the world’s foremost space leaders, and reinforces the strategic partnership between our two countries. During this productive, informative visit, we explored advanced developments in space industries and discussed joint projects that will enhance national capabilities while creating new opportunities for our youth.”

Al Qubaisi continued, “We believe the cooperation between our two countries marks the beginning of a new phase of scientific and industrial partnerships that will benefit both regions and drive progress in the space community across the globe.”

At the outset of the visit, the UAE Space Agency delegation met with senior officials from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, headed by MATSUO Takehiko, Vice Minister for International Affairs, where discussions focused on exploring opportunities for collaboration in developing industries related to the space sector and supporting innovation in space exploration technologies.

The delegation also visited the JAXA Tsukuba Space Centre, where Dr Hiroshi Yamakawa, President of Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), welcomed Dr Ahmad Belhoul and presented Japan’s and JAXA’s leading scientific and technical initiatives, including advanced space sensing systems, satellite laboratories and deep space exploration programmes.

In the context of industrial cooperation between the two countries, the delegation toured the Tobeshima plant of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), one of Japan’s foremost centres for spacecraft and satellite manufacturing.

Dr Al Falasi also met Iwao Igarashi, Head of Space, Vice President & Senior General Manager, Space Systems, Integrated Defense & Space Systems at MHI. During the meeting, the talks focused on enhancing collaboration in space manufacturing, knowledge transfer and capacity building.