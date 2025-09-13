Attorney General highlights World Law Day as celebration of justice, rule of law, safeguarding rights

ABU DHABI, 13th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney General, has emphasised that the observance of World Law Day, marked annually on 13th September, is not merely a ceremonial event, but rather a renewed call to promote global awareness of the rule of law as a cornerstone of peace and sustainable development, and a human message that unites peoples around the value of justice, the common language of all humanity.

Chancellor Al Shamsi stated that since its founding, the UAE has made law its civilisational safeguard. "The Founding Fathers laid down an advanced Constitution that made justice and the rule of law the foundation for building the Union, with the preservation of human dignity as the basis of its journey.

“Today, the wise leadership, under President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues this solid path through a strategic vision that has made the UAE a pioneer in justice. The country has mobilised all its resources to support judicial independence, develop the justice system, and integrate it with the latest technologies so that justice remains swift, fair, and easily accessible,” he said.

He stressed that the Public Prosecution, as the representative of society and guardian of the law, assumes its constitutional responsibilities in initiating criminal proceedings and enforcing the requirements of law. “At the same time, it adopts a renewed approach based on digital transformation, innovation, and the use of emerging technologies in justice, enhancing its efficiency and making its services more accessible to members of society,” he added.

The Attorney General pointed out that the Public Prosecution operates according to clear strategic directions it launched for the period 2025–2030, aligned with government priorities and the "We the UAE 2031" vision. “The goal is to build an innovative criminal justice system that strengthens the rule of law and achieves global leadership.” He further emphasised that the UAE’s celebration of World Law Day is in harmony with the “Year of Community 2025,” in which the UAE has placed the human being at the heart of all its initiatives, affirming the Public Prosecution’s role in considering society as a key partner in its journey toward a more transparent and effective justice system.

In conclusion, Al Shamsi affirmed that the UAE’s commemoration of World Law Day is a celebration of justice and a renewal of its commitment to remain a shining model in safeguarding rights, consolidating the rule of law, and achieving justice and humanity.