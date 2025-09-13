Abu Dhabi Attorney General: Rule of law ensures justice, equality, community stability

ABU DHABI, 13th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Ali Mohamed Al Balushi, Attorney General of Abu Dhabi, said that the celebration of World Law Day on 13th September embodies the great importance of the rule of law in building stable societies.

He noted that the rule of law serves as the cornerstone for ensuring justice and equality for all, creating an environment of stability and balance, and fostering a community committed to the noble values and principles upheld by the judicial system.

“The rule of law represents a collective responsibility that we all share towards our society, to entrench justice, transparency, and integrity, while continuing efforts to strengthen these values through the development of our judicial system, enhancing the efficiency of our legal cadres, and raising public awareness of laws, rights, and responsibilities. This ensures that the law is present in every aspect of our daily lives and stands as a foundation for a cohesive and stable society,” he said in a statement marking the Day.

"On this day, we reaffirm our commitment to upholding justice and the rule of law, and to working hand in hand with our partners in society to establish a model that serves as an example in promoting security, stability, and prosperity,'' he added.