Dubai Medical Research Forum explores pillars shaping future of healthcare

DUBAI, 13th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Younis Kazim, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Health Regulation Sector at the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), today opened the second edition of the Dubai Medical Research Forum at the Grand Hyatt Dubai.

The two-day event brings together experts, academics and policymakers from across the health and academic sectors.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Kazim said the Forum strengthens Dubai’s position as a global centre for healthcare research and innovation. He noted that this edition builds on the success of the inaugural forum, underscoring Dubai’s commitment to advancing medical research, supporting evidence-based health policy and promoting ethical practices that improve quality of life.

Dr. Kazim highlighted DHA’s focus on embedding research and innovation into the development of the health sector and on shaping solutions to future health challenges.

Dr. Latifa Al Rostamani, Director of Medical Education and Research at DHA, said the Forum, held under the theme “Research Today… Health Tomorrow”, addresses six main pillars:

• Artificial intelligence, data science and digital transformation

• Biotech innovations and precision health

• Clinical research methodology and practice

• Academic leadership and research development

• Health policy and strategic dialogue

• Entrepreneurship and medical innovation

She said these pillars reflect emerging priorities in health and innovation and aim to build a collaborative research network linking academic institutions, regulators and the health sector locally and globally.

Dr. Al Rostamani added that the Forum supports applied research and aligns its outcomes with real-world patient and community needs, enhancing quality of life and reinforcing Dubai’s status as a hub for health sciences.

This year’s Forum attracted more than 120 researchers and experts, alongside 50 research posters from health and academic institutions. After a rigorous review process based on international standards of quality and innovation, the scientific committee approved 40 speakers and 30 high-quality research posters.