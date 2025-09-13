Dubai Police strengthens future readiness through proactive strategies, innovative projects

DUBAI, 13th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Major General Dr. Ahmad Zaal bin Krishan Almuhairi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Financial and Administrative Sector at Dubai Police, affirmed the pivotal role of the force’s Future Foresight Centre in supporting the security ecosystem through forward-looking studies and research. He noted that the Centre supplies decision-makers with data, insights and recommendations that inform future policies and the adoption of sustainable strategic projects, thereby reinforcing Dubai Police’s global pioneering position.

Major General Almuhairi stressed that future foresight is a core pillar of government efforts to strengthen safety and security. “By anticipating change and preparing early, institutions become more capable of meeting evolving challenges,” he said.

Almuhairi also praised the Centre’s team for exceptional achievements that elevate Dubai Police’s international standing in the field.

The remarks came during an inspection visit to the Future Foresight Centre, attended by Major General Saif bin Abid, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Pioneering, and Lieutenant Colonel Omar Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Acting Director of the Centre, along with a number of senior officers.

Major General Almuhairi reviewed projects currently delivered by the Centre to support general departments and police stations, as well as the implementation stages of foresight plans designed to shape the future of Dubai Police and strengthen evidence-based security decision-making for sustainability and readiness.

The briefing also covered the Centre’s objectives, including horizon-scanning across security domains, activating and reviewing scenarios and future plans, embedding a culture of foresight across police entities, and providing innovative solutions to emerging challenges.

The team presented work on developing proactive strategies, policies and scenarios that enhance early response to risks and shifts. The delegation examined performance indicators that track Dubai Police’s level of future readiness, the Future Readiness Guide for departments and stations, and the Centre’s intellectual outputs and future-focused reports.

Major General Almuhairi was also briefed on international benchmarking, study visits and comparative analyses undertaken with several countries to share Dubai Police’s approach to designing the future. The programme also highlighted awareness and education efforts that have fostered a culture of foresight internally and externally.