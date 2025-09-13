UAE strengthens global competitiveness leadership in 2025

ABU DHABI, 13th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates continues to consolidate its position as one of the world’s most competitive nations in 2025, achieving outstanding results across a wide range of international and regional indices. These achievements reflect the success of the country’s comprehensive development strategy, the efficiency of its governance model, the resilience of its economy, and the high quality of life it offers to citizens and residents.

In the IMD World Competitiveness Report 2025, the UAE ranked among the top five countries globally with a score of 96.09 out of 100, advancing two positions compared with 2024, while also maintaining its lead in the Arab region for the ninth consecutive year. The country secured third place worldwide in business efficiency, second in economic performance, and fourth in government efficiency. It also led 113 global indicators, including employment, absence of bureaucracy, digital transformation, venture capital, public-private partnerships, and energy infrastructure, affirming its leadership across multiple dimensions of competitiveness.

On the global soft power stage, the UAE ranked tenth in the 2025 Global Soft Power Index, with the value of its national brand increasing to $1.223 trillion. The country was ranked first worldwide in national brand performance, fourth in future growth opportunities, and sixth in overall brand strength, highlighting its growing international influence and credibility.

The UAE also made notable progress in human development and gender balance. It advanced to 15th place globally in the 2025 United Nations Human Development Index, remaining the highest-ranked Arab country, and achieved 13th place globally in gender equality, maintaining its leading position regionally. Similarly, in the IMD World Talent Report 2025, the UAE entered the global top ten for the first time, ranking ninth overall and excelling in indicators related to workforce readiness and skills availability.

In the fields of health and well-being, the UAE topped the Global Health Inclusivity Index, excelling in awareness, community participation, and quality of life. It was also ranked second worldwide in universal healthcare coverage and placed among the top five globally for people-centred healthcare systems. These results underscore the country’s commitment to ensuring a comprehensive and sustainable health sector.

The UAE’s leadership in digital transformation was reaffirmed in 2025, as it ranked first globally in telecommunications infrastructure, the institutional framework for digital government, and digital content. It was further recognised as third in government service delivery and fourth in digital transformation maturity, reflecting the strength of its innovation-driven governance model.

In terms of safety and security, the UAE was named the safest country in the world in mid-2025, with a safety score of 85.2 out of 100, according to the Numbeo global index. This recognition highlights the stability and security that make the UAE one of the most attractive destinations for living and working.

Economically, the country maintained its position as the best environment for entrepreneurship for the fourth consecutive year, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM), ranking first worldwide in most key indicators. It also ranked tenth globally in foreign direct investment inflows in 2024, attracting AED167.6 billion ($45.6 billion). In addition, the UAE secured first place worldwide in new FDI performance in 2025 and second globally as one of the most attractive destinations for FDI projects, confirming its position as a global hub for investment and innovation.

Overall, the UAE’s achievements in 2025 reaffirm its role as a global leader in competitiveness, innovation, and sustainable growth. Through visionary policies, a robust business environment, advanced healthcare and digital systems, and an enduring reputation for safety and stability, the country continues to strengthen its international standing as a model for development and prosperity.