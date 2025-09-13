Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Iranian community celebration

DUBAI, 13th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, together with Alireza Mahmoudi, the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, attended a special celebration honouring the Iranian community in the country.

The event, held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai, brought together a distinguished gathering of diplomats, business leaders, and prominent social figures from the Iranian community, reflecting the deep cultural and social ties that connect the peoples of the UAE and Iran.

The celebration was organised by the page of “Emirates Loves Iran” — a social initiative highlighting inspiring success stories and the contributions of the Iranian community to the UAE’s growth — in collaboration with the Dubai Police. The event provided a unique opportunity for the Iranian community to celebrate their rich culture and heritage while strengthening social and cultural ties between the Emirati and Iranian communities.

The programme showcased Iran’s diverse traditions, arts, and heritage, presenting a vibrant reflection of Iranian culture to residents of all backgrounds. It also offered an opportunity for people from different nationalities to learn more about Iran’s unique history, artistic expressions, and folkloric diversity.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said: “It is my great pleasure to be with you this evening. The excitement and warmth we observe here tonight reflect our admiration in the UAE for the spirit and intelligence of the Iranian people, as well as for the beauty of their culture and traditions. We admire the fact that Iran represents one of the oldest and most prolific human civilisations. In that spirit, we gather today not only to celebrate, but to reaffirm the deep and enduring friendship between Iran and the United Arab Emirates – a friendship that is enriched by history, culture, and our countless bonds of family, commerce, and traditions."

He added, "This evening, we are reminded that Iran and the UAE are not just friends and neighbors across the waters of the Gulf – we are companions in a long, shared journey across history. For centuries, our peoples have traded across the seas, shared stories, interwoven families, supported one another, and worked together to foster world peace, stability, and security. This gathering is proof that our friendship is strong and continues to thrive.

“Under the visionary leadership of our President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with the unwavering support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, our nation has become a true crossroads of cultures. Here, people from every background, every tradition, and every dream come together to live and work in peace and harmony. We strive to be a nation where all people can exercise their talents, pursue their ambitions, and fulfill their potential – contributing to a thriving and just environment.”

Sheikh Nahyan continued, "And in this environment, the Iranian community holds a very special place. Your role in helping in the development and progress of our country cannot be overstated. As business leaders, professionals, teachers, artists, and entrepreneurs, you have enriched our society in countless ways. Your contributions continue to bind our two nations ever closer.

"That is why, my dear friends, I want to warmly invite you to participate in a very special national initiative – the UAE Writing Competition, organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in collaboration with Sandooq Al Watan, as part of the Year of Community. The theme of this competition is “What the UAE Means to Me.”

“This is an invitation to share your voice, your story, your journey. Perhaps you will write about the first time you crossed the Gulf and saw the shores of Dubai glittering with possibility. Or the joy of celebrating Nowruz in the heart of Abu Dhabi, where Iranian traditions blend harmoniously with Emirati hospitality. Or maybe you will reflect on how your children—perhaps fluent in both Arabic and Farsi—are growing as symbols of our shared future.”

He explained that stories may take the form of essays, poems, or letters, written in Arabic or English, and submitted through the official website: www.myuaestory.ae.

"Winning entries will be published in a commemorative book series—in both Arabic and English—preserving your voices for generations to come. Winners will also be celebrated at a national ceremony, honoured with recognition and prizes worthy of their contribution.

"This competition is about much more than writing—it is about memory, identity, and belonging. It is about ensuring that your journey as Iranian residents in our country becomes part of the larger narrative of this great and proud nation, we call the United Arab Emirates."

Sheikh Nahyan added that tonight’s celebrations, billed as “Iran Fest”, are more than a festival. "It is a reminder that when cultures meet, humanity shines brightest. Let us enjoy the richness of Iranian culture and arts, the warmth of friendship, and the knowledge that together we are weaving a stronger, more vibrant fabric of cooperation between our two countries. Let us commit ourselves to continue to strengthen the friendship between Iran and the United Arab Emirates. Let us continue to do all we can to further dialogue and mutual understanding of the age-old links between our two civilizations. May our friendship continue to grow stronger, and may your contributions as Iranians living and working here continue to enrich the United Arab Emirates. I thank the organisers, the sponsors, and every member of the Iranian community here tonight. May this evening be one of happiness, connection, and inspiration. Again, I express my great pleasure in being here tonight to share this event with you. And I hope that all of you will have an enjoyable experience.”

With a rich and diverse agenda, the celebration featured extensive cultural and entertainment activities, attracting significant engagement from families and individuals of all age groups within the Iranian community. Leveraging the state-of-the-art facilities of the Dubai Exhibition Centre and benefiting from exceptional organisational standards, the event provided a seamless experience for visitors.

Guests enjoyed a variety of traditional music performances, folkloric dances, art exhibitions, and culinary showcases, alongside creative displays inspired by Iran’s cultural identity and heritage. The event also highlighted the contributions of the Iranian community to the UAE’s development journey, underscoring their positive role in supporting the country’s growth and multicultural fabric.

The UAE and the Islamic Republic of Iran share longstanding historical ties reflected in cooperation across multiple sectors. Economic collaboration remains a key pillar of bilateral relations, with both countries committed to enhancing partnerships and investment opportunities in areas such as tourism, trade, energy, renewable energy, industry, financial markets, entrepreneurship, agriculture, and aviation.

In 2014, the UAE–Iran Business Council was established under a memorandum of understanding between the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture. The council serves as a platform to explore economic opportunities, facilitate trade, and strengthen partnerships across key sectors, including food, healthcare, and tourism, while supporting collaboration between leading business leaders in both countries.