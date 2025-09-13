Dubai's Security Committee urges Asia Cup fans to uphold laws, sportsmanship

DUBAI, 13th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Events Security Committee (ESC) has called on cricket fans attending the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 encounter between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to uphold sportsmanship and adhere to rules and regulations.

The Committee stressed that spectators’ conduct should reflect the UAE’s civilised image and its distinguished standing in hosting world-class international sporting events.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations at Dubai Police and Chairman of the ESC, stated that preparations are already in place for all Asia Cup 2025 matches.

He affirmed that specialised police units are fully prepared to secure the matches and deal firmly with any disruptions to stadium safety, stressing that legal action will be taken against violators to safeguard both spectators and facilities.

He highlighted that the Federal Law on the Security of Sports Facilities and Events imposes strict penalties. Offenders who enter the pitch without authorisation or carry prohibited items such as fireworks would face imprisonment of one to three months and fines ranging from AED5,000 to AED30,000.

Those committing acts of violence, throwing objects at spectators or onto the field, or using racist or abusive language during sporting events would face both imprisonment and fines between AED10,000 and AED30,000.

The Committee urged fans to follow important instructions, including:

• Arriving at least three hours before kick-off

• Entering the stadium only once per ticket

• Respecting the list of prohibited items

• Ensuring tickets are valid

• Avoiding random parking or standing in roadways and public areas

Major General Al Mazrouei warned against bringing dangerous or restricted materials into the stadium, including fireworks, flammable substances, lasers, umbrellas, large camera equipment, selfie sticks, sharp objects, toxic substances, flags, banners, pets, remote-controlled devices, bicycles, skateboards, scooters, and glass items. He stressed that such items pose risks to spectators, players, officials, and all those present within the sporting venue.

