UAE secure two medals at Asian Rowing Beach Sprint Finals in China

ZHOUSHAN, China,13th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The won two medals, including one silver and one bronze, at the 2025 Asian Rowing Beach Sprint Finals, hosted by the Chinese city of Zhoushan from 11 to 14 September.

The duo of Shamsa Al Sheryani and Fatima Khalaf claimed the silver medal in the Girls’ Double Under-19 category, while Hamad Al Matroushi and Khamis Ghanem secured the bronze medal in the Elite Men’s Double event.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation congratulated the national team delegation on this achievement, affirming that it reflects the distinguished status that Emirati rowing has achieved on the Asian sporting stage.