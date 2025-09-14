International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syria worth AED 8 million

AJMAN,14th September, 2025 (WAM) – International Charity Organisation (ICO) announced the launch of a package of development, service, and relief projects in the Syrian Arab Republic, with a total value of AED 8 million, as part of its ongoing efforts to support communities affected by the consequences of the conflict.

Dr. Khaled Abdul Wahab Al Khaja, Secretary-General of ICO, who will lead the delegation visiting Syria, explained that the new projects aim to meet the basic needs of the Syrian people through the construction, maintenance, and rehabilitation of schools and mosques, drilling wells to secure safe drinking water, sponsoring orphans and underprivileged families, as well as providing healthcare, and distributing dates and food parcels.

These initiatives align with the Organisation’s mission of promoting sustainable development and improving quality of life, he said.

He added that the visit embodies the UAE’s approach and the vision of its wise leadership in supporting humanitarian causes, stressing that the ICO is committed to monitoring its projects on the ground to ensure that donations are directed through the proper channels, thereby achieving a direct impact on the lives of beneficiaries.

He also expressed appreciation for the support of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and for the contributions of philanthropists in the UAE, which represent a key driver for the success of the Organisation’s initiatives.

He noted that ICO has already started implementing a number of projects, including the maintenance of wells, schools, and mosques, as well as food aid programs, ensuring that assistance reaches thousands of needy families in affected areas.