UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Accountability Authority (UAEAA) and the State Financial and Administrative Audit Authority of Oman signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance joint cooperation in the field of oversight and develop mechanisms for good governance.

The MoU was signed during a meeting between Humaid Obaid Abushibs, President of the UAE Accountability Authority, and Sheikh Ghosn Hilal Al Alawi, Chairman of the State Financial and Administrative Audit Authority of Oman, in Abu Dhabi.

The MoU underscores the two countries' commitment to consolidating the principles of transparency, integrity, and accountability, and enhancing their role in protecting public resources and supporting sustainable development.