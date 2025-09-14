FNC joins world parliaments in marking International Day of Democracy

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Federal National Council (FNC) joins the parliaments of the world in celebrating the International Day of Democracy, which falls on September 15, 2025, embodying the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership and the aspirations of its people over five decades of a journey rooted in values of participation and the deeply ingrained practice of consultation (Shura) within Emirati society.

The people of the UAE have long known and practiced Shura as an authentic approach even before the establishment of the Union. With the declaration of the Union, the Federal National Council was founded and held its first session on February 12, 1972, as one of the institutions that cemented the most important principles of political practice inspired by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his fellow Rulers of the Emirates.

The establishment of the FNC reflected the leadership’s firm belief in the importance of citizens’ political participation and their active role in the process of nation-building, renaissance, and comprehensive sustainable development.

Today, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan continues the path of the founding fathers by consolidating the Shura approach and enhancing citizens’ participation in decision-making. He has empowered the FNC to exercise its constitutional powers, stressing its vital role in addressing issues of concern to the people of the nation, thus contributing to the UAE’s progress and development.

The journey of the FNC — with its principles, mechanisms, and guiding vision — sets a model of leadership support and citizen participation in the national process.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan outlined the Council’s duties and role in strengthening Shura in his opening speech of the first ordinary session of the Council’s first legislative term on February 12, 1972, saying: “The people in every place participate in shaping life on this blessed land and in building a bright and prosperous future for us and for the coming generations of our children and grandchildren. The responsibility of building this nation does not fall on the government alone, but the people you represent share this responsibility, through opinion, thought, consultation, continuous work, creative effort, and sincere cooperation.”

Over eighteen legislative terms, the FNC has championed the approach charted by the wise leadership to strengthen parliamentary life and political participation, empowering citizens in line with the programme announced by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Among its key pillars was holding elections for half of the Council’s members and ensuring women’s participation as both voters and members, with women achieving 50% representation in the FNC since 2019.

The FNC is keen to exercise its constitutional powers according to best parliamentary practices, including addressing parliamentary questions to government representatives, adopting general topics, discussing draft laws referred by the government, and participating in regional and international parliamentary events focused on strengthening democracy and human rights.

Furthermore, the UAE Parliamentary Division proposed the concept of “international democracy” during its participation in the global meeting of parliamentary speakers—emphasizing that international decision-making, whether through the United Nations or other international organizations, must be based on fair democratic principles, ensuring equality among the sovereignty of all states and contributing to the preservation of collective international security.