SEWA implementing 11 electricity transmission, distribution stations at AED 296 million

SHARJAH, 14th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) continues its efforts to develop the infrastructure of electricity transmission and distribution networks, enhance the efficiency and stability of the network, and support urban and economic growth across various regions.

As part of its ongoing efforts, SEWA is currently working on implementing 11 electricity transmission and distribution stations across various regions at a cost of approximately AED 296 million.

Engineer Hamad Al Tunaiji, Director of the Power Transmission Department at SEWA, explained that these projects represent a strategic step towards strengthening the infrastructure of the electricity transmission network in the Emirate of Sharjah.

They aim to meet the needs of rapid growth across various sectors and ensure the continuity of energy supply with the highest levels of efficiency and reliability.

Al Tunaiji emphasised that the Authority is committed to implementing the work according to the specified timetables, while applying the latest technologies and international standards throughout all project phases.

Eng. Abdullah Al Kous, Deputy Director of the Energy Transmission Department at SEWA,added that the projects implemented by SEWA are part of a comprehensive plan to increase the capacity of the electricity grid and improve the reliability of energy supply, in line with the highest international standards of quality and safety.