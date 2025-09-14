MBRF hosts 5th Arab Awards Forum next October

DUBAI, 14th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) is set to host the fifth edition of the Arab Awards Forum, a regional platform that includes the awards of the Arab region with the aim of supporting them, elevating their status and enhancing coordination and collaboration.

The forum will be held on 8 and 9 October 2025, with the participation of an elite group from the Arab intellectual and scientific community, along with representatives of Arab awards, to cultivate an Arab environment that encourages creativity and excellence.

By hosting this forum, MBRF adheres to its strategic mission and goals that focus on fostering Arab thought and innovation. It further aims to create an environment that nurtures creativity and innovation across diverse fields, directing efforts and resources to develop knowledge-based communities. This ensures a knowledgeable generation capable of anticipating future challenges and addressing them.

The Arab Awards Forum will explore avenues to strengthen collaboration, exchange expertise, and showcase its prominent initiatives and activities that reaffirm the forum as a key driver of knowledge and creativity in the region. It will further outline future initiatives aimed at documenting experiences and expanding collaboration among key stakeholders in this field.

Dr. Abdulaziz Alsebail, Chairman of the Forum and Secretary-General of the King Faisal Prize, expressed his heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to MBRKA, a founding member of the Forum, for generously hosting the meeting and making tireless efforts to ensure its success. Dr. Alsebail added that the meeting demonstrates the forum’s commitment to promoting Arab culture and innovation, as well as strengthening the presence of Arab awards in the region’s cultural landscape.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award (MBRKA) and CEO of MBRF, said: “The forum holds immense significance, as it supports and elevates Arab awards’ status. It serves as an ideal platform for communication and coordination, as well as a prestigious stage for advancing cooperation and integration among various institutions and stakeholders, thereby enriching the Arab intellectual and knowledge landscape while preserving our civilizational identities. We, at MBRF, are thrilled to host the fifth edition of this prestigious event, and we believe that it will be a watershed moment in our path towards encouraging Arab creativity, enabling it to attain excellence and distinction across all sectors.”

Launched in 2015 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, MBRKA is one of the forum’s most prestigious awards. It seeks to encourage and inspire individuals and organizations in the field of knowledge, as well as to foster innovation and creativity in the advancement of thought around the world, by honoring distinguished figures and institutions that have made significant contributions to the production, development, and dissemination of human knowledge.

To date, MBRKA has honored dozens of winners, both individuals and institutions, in fields ranging from knowledge to development and innovation. These include advancements in educational and scientific institutions, information and communication technology, printing, publishing, and documentation (both print and digital), as well as other sectors related to leadership and innovation.



