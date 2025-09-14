Abu Dhabi hosts Congress of Arabic & Creative Industries 2025

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Congress of Arabic & Creative Industries 2025, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), got underway today at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, under the theme ‘’Arabic Creativity Reimagined: Innovation in Storytelling and Audience Engagement''.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi; Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre; along with an elite group of Arab and foreign officials, innovators, decision-makers in culture, technology and media sectors.

In his opening keynote address, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak said that cultural and creative industries play a major role in the global economy, with an estimated annual value exceeding US$2.3 trillion, equivalent to about 3% of global GDP, making them a driver of growth, cultural exchange, and sustainable development.

He added that in recent years, global interest in cultural diversity and learning from the experiences of peoples has grown, and this shift opens the door for Arab creativity to claim its place internationally and secure new investment opportunities.

Al Mubarak pointed out that Abu Dhabi has set forth an ambitious vision to become a regional and global hub that supports this transformation, starting with the Cultural District on Saadiyat Island, which serves as a bridge connecting the peoples of the world and as a platform for institutions that embody cultural and creative diversity worldwide.

He further noted that Abu Dhabi is also working on launching other pioneering programmess and initiatives aimed at supporting cultural and creative industries in a way that reflects local cultural values, while engaging with the global narrative, ensuring that the UAE and the Arab world remain at the heart of the cultural stage.

In this context, he valued the partnership between the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre and Amazon Alexa, which will result in the creation of the world’s largest digital library of Arabic content, led by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre.

He confirmed that this initiative will provide thousands of Arabic books — printed, electronic, and audio — combining Abu Dhabi’s expertise in publishing with Amazon’s distribution technologies, with the aim of sharing Arab culture with millions of readers around the world.

He explained that this qualitative leap will make Arabic literature more accessible in the digital space, granting Arab creators unique opportunities to reach a broad and multicultural audience. In doing so, Abu Dhabi reaffirms its position as a global platform from which authentic Arab narratives launch toward the future.

Al Mubarak concluded by saying that Abu Dhabi, the cultural heartbeat of the UAE, takes pride in its identity and heritage while building bridges of creativity through diversity and human connection. “Today we affirm that we enrich global culture with our local voices, and that the voices of Arab creators are capable of reaching the world and inspiring people everywhere.”

The programme features a series of panel discussions and innovative dialogues covering a wide range of topics including; the power of personal storytelling in the age of artificial intelligence; the importance of prioritising authenticity, diversity and historical context in the face of accelerating technological change; the role of women in reshaping creative narratives and opportunities for the growth of the Arabic audiobook market amid the global boom in audiobooks. These and other discussions will bring together leading experts in the creative economy, technology pioneers, content creators, creative talents, and business leaders across the cultural and creative industries.

The event will also unveil new reports on the Arab creative industries and their economic impact through 2030, offering decision-makers and investors actionable insights and innovative investment opportunities.