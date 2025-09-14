'Life Taught Me': Mohammed bin Rashid's New Book offers guiding reference for generations

DUBAI, 14th September, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the release of Part 1of his new book, ‘Almatani Alhayah’, Arabic for “Life taught me”.

The book features 35 chapters that reflect on significant moments from his leadership journey and intellectual philosophy, offering insights into H.H's vision for governance, public affairs, and life in general. It is intended to be a lasting reference for both current and future generations.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the book's purpose, stating, “The best legacy we leave behind is not wealth, nor buildings and structures, but true wisdom, beneficial knowledge, and kind words that transcend borders and time, and from which all people may benefit.”

In the book intro, which will be available in bookstores on September 25, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed reflects on his long career:

“In just a few years, I will complete 60 years in public service — 60 years in governance, in serving people, and in navigating the journey of life. They have passed quickly, with their challenges and achievements, joys and sorrows, crises and surprises. Over those six decades, I have gained friends, and with achievement also came envy. I lost loved ones—my father, mother, siblings, and others—yet I gained much: a beautiful family, righteous children, loyal citizens, and a nation that has become a source of global admiration.”

Sharing his intent for the book's style, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed said, “I wanted this book to be simple in its words, candid in its expression, and genuine in its meaning—so that it may touch hearts directly.”

In the introduction to his book, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed continued: “I have learned much from life, and perhaps the greatest lesson is that I am not perfect. I am a human being who learns and develops, who grows and matures, who loves and dislikes, who gains strength and weakness, and who changes constantly. Yet, the one constant throughout more than seven decades of my life is that I have loved my country, loved my people, and loved my family.”

He continued: “God is my witness that I have loved goodness for people. God is my witness that I have given much so they may live in dignity. God is my witness that I never wronged anyone knowingly, never usurped another’s right, never imprisoned the innocent, never was harsh on the weak, and never hesitated for a moment in any decision or project that would serve the people and improve their lives and conditions.”

Sheikh Mohammed added: “Today, I write these words first for myself, second for my sons and daughters and my people, and for anyone who wishes to learn even a word, a phrase, or a line from my life — a life which, I believe, has not been ordinary but exceptional, thanks be to God.”

The release of the book reflects Sheikh Mohammed’s commitment to sharing his rich experiences and insights across various fields, offering a valuable contribution to the Arab library and serving as a source of inspiration for leaders, decision-makers, and the new generation of youth aspiring to shape the future.

The new book, "Life Has Taught Me," continues a long tradition of authorship for His Highness. He has previously shared his vision and experiences through several notable works. These include "My Vision: Challenges in the Race for Excellence," which offers a blueprint for his leadership and nation-building philosophy, and "Flashes of Thought," a compilation of his insights on governance and the future of the Arab world. In his memoir, "My Story: 50 Memories from 50 Years of Service," he reflected on a half-century of public service. With this latest book, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed turns his focus to personal lessons, principles, and the human experiences that have shaped his journey.