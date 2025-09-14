Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup concludes in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, 14th September, 2025 (WAM) – The seventh round of the second Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup concluded in Scottsdale, Arizona, yesterday. The event was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society.

The event was attended, and winning horses were crowned, by Scottsdale Mayor David D. Ortega on the American side, and by Mohamed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society and Vice Chairman of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup, on the Emirati side.

A number of officials, owners, and breeders from the US were also in attendance.

The Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup is a group of championships for breeders and owners of Arabian horses, organised across world continents.