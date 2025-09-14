UAE's Adel Khalid retains European Sailing Champions League title

COMO, Italy, 14th September, 2025 (WAM) – Hamriyah Modern Sailing Team's Adel Khalid was crowned champion of the European Modern Sailing League - known as the Sailing Champions League- for the second consecutive season, today, following the conclusion of the final round in Como, Italy.

Khalid secured the bronze medal in the five-day Como round, which was enough to guarantee his top position in the overall standings and earn him the gold medal for the European League for the second year running.

Hamid Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Hamriyah Club's Board of Directors, congratulated the athlete on his achievement.

Adel Khalid expressed his joy at retaining the title and extended his gratitude to the club's board and the Sharjah Sports Council for their continuous support.