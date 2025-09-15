du completes secondary public share offering with final offer price of AED9.20 per share

DUBAI, 15th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) announced today the successful completion of the secondary public offering launched on Monday 8th September.

342,084,084 shares representing 7.55 percent of du’s share capital were offered through a fully marketed secondary public offering. The Offer Shares were offered by Mamoura Diversified Global Holding PJSC, a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, and represented 75 percent of their stake in du.

Based on the final offer price of AED 9.20, the offer will generate approximately AED 3.15 billion of gross proceeds for the Selling Shareholder upon settlement.

The offering was comprised of two tranches. The UAE retail offer represented 5 percent of the total Offer Shares (the “First Tranche” or “UAE Retail Offer”), and the global offering represented 95 percent of the total Offer Shares to qualified institutional investors in the UAE and various other jurisdictions outside the United States.

Fahad Al Hassawi, du CEO, said, “The successful completion of our secondary public offering marks another important step in strengthening du’s capital markets profile. The offering increases du’s free float to 27.7 percent, enhancing trading liquidity, broadening access to a wider base of investors.

The strong demand from both international and local investors reflects confidence in our strategy, our track record of strong financial and operational performance, and the opportunities ahead as we continue to power the UAE’s digital transformation. This successful transaction is also a testament to our unwavering dedication to driving long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

He added, “By increasing liquidity, the transaction also paves the way for potential inclusion in international indices such as MSCI, further diversifying our shareholder base and further strengthening our capital markets presence.”

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, Emirates NBD Capital PSC, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC and Goldman Sachs International are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners for the Offering.

Each subscriber in the UAE Retail Offer is guaranteed a minimum allocation of 500 Offer Shares.

Excess funds will be refunded to retail investors no later than Tuesday, 16th September 2025.

The settlement process and delivery of the Offer Shares in the Qualified Investor Offering will be made through the DFM’s direct deals system which involves a transaction via brokers in-line with the DFM’s ongoing trading policy on Tuesday 16th September before the market opens.

Investors purchasing Offer Shares in the Qualified Investor Offering will be required to pay the broker, stock-exchange and other fees pursuant to the terms they have in place with the broker they instruct to purchase the Offer Shares.

All investors in the Offering will be able to trade their Offer Shares upon opening of the DFM on Tuesday, 16th September 2025, with settlement for the Qualified Investor Offering on Thursday 18th September.

