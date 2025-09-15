UAE leaders congratulate President of Costa Rica on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Rodrigo Chaves Robles of the Republic of Costa Rica on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Costa Rican President on the occasion.