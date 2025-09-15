Abu Dhabi Court issues 15-year sentences for 8 convicted in child sexual exploitation cases

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court has issued verdicts convicting eight defendants of committing online child sexual exploitation crimes.

The convicts lured minors through online gaming platforms and social media, enticing them to share explicit material. They were also found guilty of possessing and exchanging indecent content involving children.

The sentences ranged from three to fifteen years in prison, along with financial fines reaching up to AED1 million.

The court further ordered the confiscation of devices used in committing the crimes, banned the convicts from accessing any information networks in the future, closed their related online accounts, and imposed deportation on three of the defendants following the completion of their prison terms.

The convictions came after extensive investigations conducted by the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution, which had monitored suspicious online activities and cases of electronic exploitation targeting minors.

Prosecutors issued arrest warrants, and upon questioning, the defendants admitted to the charges. Forensic analysis of their electronic devices confirmed the presence of child pornographic material that had been obtained and shared via information technology platforms.

Based on the investigation findings, the Public Prosecution referred the defendants to the competent criminal court, which convicted all of them under applicable laws.

The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution also warned the public against engaging with strangers on social media platforms or sharing personal information, images, or data that could be exploited for cyber extortion.

It further urged parents to monitor their children’s online activity, raise awareness of the dangers of accepting friend requests from unknown individuals through social media or gaming platforms, and educate them on how to respond if they become victims of blackmail.

