Sharjah Police strengthens security ties with Kazakhstan

SHARJAH, 15th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, received Almaz Tasbolat, Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Major General Ayan Doisymbayev, Representative of the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the UAE, and their accompanying delegation.

The meeting was held at the Sharjah Police General Command (SPGC) headquarters, in the presence of a number of relevant directors general.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged greetings and discussed several topics of mutual interest. They also reviewed their experiences in the security field and explored prospects for enhancing joint cooperation and exchanging expertise, which would contribute to supporting and developing security efforts.

The meeting included a field tour of the Operations Centre, during which the Consul General and his accompanying delegation were briefed on the most prominent technologies and systems used, as well as the work mechanisms followed in managing and monitoring security operations.

