Abu Dhabi Customs, Executive Office for Control & Non-Proliferation enhance digital integration

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Customs and the Executive Office for Control and Non-Proliferation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in electronic integration, streamline procedures, and accelerate the completion of transactions.

This initiative supports the "Zero Government Bureaucracy" programme, contributing to higher customer satisfaction and greater transparency, in line with the strategic direction of the Abu Dhabi Government and the UAE towards digital transformation, government integration, and building effective partnerships that position the nation as a global model for developing a flexible and attractive business environment that enhances economic competitiveness and quality of life.

In the presence of Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Customs, the MoU was signed by Mubarak Matar Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Customs, and Talal Mohammed Al Tunaiji, Director of the Executive Office for Control and Non-Proliferation.

The agreement reflects both parties’ commitment to strengthening cooperation, coordination, and strategic partnership, while ensuring the delivery of integrated and distinguished services to customers and enhancing institutional efficiency on both sides.

Areas of cooperation include aligning both parties’ technical systems to support approved electronic integration mechanisms, establishing a joint framework for the accurate and rapid exchange of data and information, and defining data categories and exchange mechanisms in accordance with the highest standards of privacy and data protection.

The MoU also provides for collaboration in implementing joint technical projects that support the objectives of both entities, organising workshops and specialized training sessions, and exchanging technical expertise to enhance efficiency and institutional readiness.

Al Mansoori stated, “This MoU represents an important step towards strengthening joint efforts and digital integration to achieve the highest levels of efficiency and readiness in monitoring and facilitating customs operations. Through this, we aim to develop a unified and integrated technical system that simplifies procedures, ensures maximum transparency and security, and reinforces Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s position as a trusted global hub for trade and business.”

For his part, Al Tunaiji said, “Through this MoU, we are committed to supporting national efforts in the field of control and non-proliferation by harnessing modern technology and system integration with strategic partners. This will ensure information accuracy, enhance the speed of decision-making, and improve the effectiveness of regulatory measures in the country, contributing to the highest levels of compliance with international standards.”