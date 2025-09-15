ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experience

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2025 (WAM) -- ADNOC Distribution continues to strengthen its position as one of the UAE’s leading national companies in innovation by expanding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies across its operations. This aligns with the UAE’s vision to accelerate digital transformation and build a sustainable, knowledge-based economy.

The company has adopted a comprehensive strategy to integrate smart digital solutions across its operational and customer service touchpoints, aiming to maximise efficiency and elevate customer experience.

This approach is in line with the UAE Government’s commitment to leveraging advanced technologies as a key enabler of sustainable development and a pillar of the UAE Vision 2031, which aspires to position the country among the world’s top economies.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Eng. Bader Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said, “Artificial intelligence is at the DNA of our strategy and a core pillar of our operations. Leveraging AI enables us to achieve two key objectives: enhancing the customer experience and improving operational efficiency across our portfolio in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.”

He emphasised the company’s continued leadership in delivering smart services across the fuel and Non-Fuel Retail sectors, supported by a growing portfolio of AI-driven initiatives. “To date, more than 21 AI initiatives have been launched, several of which are already operational and delivering measurable results. Additional initiatives will be announced in the coming period,” he said.

Among the most impactful initiatives is the customer demand analysis programme, which processes over 220 million transactions annually. “This enables the company to identify the most in-demand products and peak shopping times, ensuring optimal product availability at stations with maximum operational efficiency,” according to him.

Another key initiative involves AI-powered fleet management, where traffic data is analyzed to determine optimal delivery routes from depots to stations. “This reduces travel time, enhances service efficiency, and lowers carbon emissions. Notably, ADNOC Distribution began operating its fleet on biofuels two years ago, significantly reducing its carbon footprint.”

Looking ahead to 2025, the company is advancing several smart systems, including:

“Fill & Go”, which enables seamless fueling through automatic license plate recognition or QR code scanning.

“Click & Collect”, allowing customers to order ADNOC Oasis products with plans to introduce personalised purchase suggestions based on data insights — enhancing the shopping experience and increasing conversion rates.

Al Lamki also highlighted the success of the AI-powered self-checkout system, which has completed its pilot phase and is now being scaled. The system has reduced transaction times by over 60%, significantly increasing customer throughput at stations.

He noted that AI initiatives have had a direct and positive impact on operational performance. For example, the fuel demand forecasting model has significantly reduced stockouts and improved logistics planning, resulting in lower emergency redistribution costs.

The “Smart Assortment” initiative has improved retail profitability by tailoring product offerings to the needs of each location, reducing waste and increasing sales in select outlets. Meanwhile, real-time monitoring tools have helped reduce equipment downtime and improve service quality, cutting response times for maintenance and cleaning by up to 40%.

Al Lamki concluded by emphasising that these initiatives not only support ADNOC Distribution’s business goals but also contribute to the UAE’s national digital transformation strategy.

“We remain a regional leader in AI adoption, with a strong focus on service innovation and the integration of smart technologies across our operations. This reinforces our contribution to the national digital economy and reflects our commitment as a pioneering national company to enhancing customer experience, operational efficiency, and sustainability.”