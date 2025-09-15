Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonomous delivery vehicles

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC) and in partnership with Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) has launched Abu Dhabi’s first pilot programme for autonomous delivery vehicles, in collaboration with K2 and EMX, the logistics arm of 7X. This milestone includes the issuance of the emirate’s first official license plate for a self-driving delivery vehicle.

The auto-delivery vehicles, developed by K2 subsidiary Autogo, represent a cutting-edge solution in autonomous logistics. Powered by advanced smart mobility and AI technologies, the vehicles can navigate urban streets and deliver orders efficiently without human intervention.

The trial operation in Masdar City marks a pivotal step towards full-scale commercial services across Abu Dhabi. This initiative reflects Integrated Transport Centre’s (Abu Dhabi Mobility) regulatory role in overseeing autonomous vehicles and freight transport in the emirate and aligns with Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision for smart mobility. By 2040, the emirate aims for 25 per cent of all trips to be made using smart transport solutions, building on earlier successes such as the introduction of autonomous taxis in key areas of the city.

Incorporating autonomous delivery vehicles into Abu Dhabi’s regulatory framework is a significant step towards advancing smart logistics, supporting sustainability goals, reducing congestion and carbon emissions, and enhancing customer experiences in urban settings.

Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said, “The pilot operation of autonomous delivery vehicles in Masdar City is a pivotal milestone in Abu Dhabi’s journey towards building a smart, sustainable transport system that supports our vision of a more innovative and efficient future. It also demonstrates Abu Dhabi’s readiness to adopt and implement the latest global solutions within a safe and reliable regulatory framework.

“This project is not just a technical trial but part of a comprehensive strategy to strengthen smart logistics, leverage advanced technologies to reduce emissions and congestion, and improve quality of life in our cities. Through strong public-private partnerships, we are working to enable sustainable urban mobility and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in smart transport and innovation.”

Tariq Al Wahedi, Group CEO of 7X, said, “Integrating autonomous delivery vehicles into Abu Dhabi’s regulatory framework is a strategic milestone toward next-generation smart logistics. At 7X, and through our logistics arm EMX, we are pleased to play an active role in this transition via an integrated ecosystem that includes last-mile solutions. We remain committed to a logistics model that is faster, safer, more adaptable, and more sustainable, aligned with the UAE’s ambitions and its agenda for digital transformation and the green economy.”

Following this regulatory achievement, Autogo plans to expand its operations beyond Masdar City, partnering with new stakeholders and covering wider public areas, with full-scale commercial deployment expected in the coming months.

This initiative comes as part of the strategic vision of the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster, which aims to develop smart infrastructure and localise the production of intelligent and autonomous systems in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.