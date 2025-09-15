FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international delegation

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2025 (WAM) -– The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) hosted an international delegation of 31 senior officials from 19 countries as part of the Government Experience Exchange Office’s Energy Specialised Leadership Programme.

The visit highlighted the UAE’s journey in developing the first peaceful nuclear energy programme in the Arab world, which is widely regarded as a global role model for newcomer countries. Delegates were introduced to the UAE’s integrated approach covering regulation, construction, operation, and long-term sustainability.

During the programme, FANR showcased its comprehensive regulatory infrastructure spanning safety, security, safeguards, emergency preparedness, and capacity building for Emirati professionals in this knowledge-intensive sector. Sessions also explored future-facing projects in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, small modular reactors, and nuclear waste management.

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) presented the achievements of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant—the first multi-unit nuclear plant in the Arab region—demonstrating how the UAE has delivered four reactors to the highest international standards and is contributing to the country’s Net Zero 2050 strategy.

In his keynote remarks, Ambassador Hamad Al Kaabi, UAE’s Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency and Deputy Chairman of FANR’s Board of Management, said: “The UAE’s peaceful nuclear energy programme was born from the vision of its leadership to secure reliable, clean energy for the future. Today, our programme is recognized globally as a model for newcomer countries, and we stand ready to share our lessons learned to advance international cooperation and energy security.”

Delegates also toured FANR’s Emergency Preparedness Centre, where they learned about the UAE’s advanced system to address potential nuclear and radiological emergencies, and engaged in dialogues on innovation, youth empowerment, and global nuclear safety cooperation.

By hosting this high-level exchange, FANR underscored its role as a trusted global regulator and partner while reflecting the UAE’s broader commitment to international cooperation, competitiveness, and innovation in governance—values central to the Government Experience Exchange Programme.

