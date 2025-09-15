MBRSC to host first Space Science Connect event

DUBAI, 15th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) is set to host the first-ever MBRSC Space Science Connect event from 17th-18th September, at its headquarters in Dubai.

The two-day programme will bring together leading scientists, engineers, and experts in the space sector to exchange knowledge, share updates on ongoing projects, and explore future avenues of collaboration.

The event underscores MBRSC’s commitment to fostering a vibrant scientific community that contributes to the UAE’s growing role in international space research, science and technology. The event aims to highlight the latest advancements in human spaceflight, lunar science, and related technologies, while recognising the contributions of researchers and professionals shaping the nation’s space science journey.

Adnan AlRais, Assistant Director General, Space Operations and Exploration Sector, MBRSC, said, “With MBRSC Space Science Connect, we are establishing a dedicated platform for dialogue that places science at the heart of the UAE’s space ambitions. This event is not only about showcasing the progress of our programmes but about creating an ecosystem where scientists and engineers can align their expertise with the nation’s priorities. By focusing on themes such as human life in orbit and science on the Moon, we are setting the stage for discussions that will shape research directions, inspire innovation, and prepare the UAE for its next phase of exploration.”

With the dual themes of “Life in Orbit” and “Science on the Moon”, the two-day event will include plenary and technical sessions covering topics such as human physiology in space, protein crystal growth, analog missions, lunar sciences, and in-situ resource utilisation. Sessions will also feature presentations from experts from MBRSC and partner institutions, alongside panel discussions designed to encourage scientific exchange and innovation.