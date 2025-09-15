Sharjah seals quadripartite agreement to transform academic research into industrial innovation

SHARJAH, 15th September, 2025 (WAM) -- A quadripartite three-year Master Research Agreement (MRA) has been signed between the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park), National Paints, the American University of Sharjah (AUS), and the University of Sharjah (UOS) to boost applied, industry-driven research projects.

The first-of-its-kind pioneering alliance establishes a structured framework for applied, industry-driven research projects aimed at accelerating the commercialisation of knowledge and academic expertise. Initial projects identified include:

Advanced coatings for photovoltaic panels to improve solar energy efficiency.

Novel asphalt mixes and coatings to reduce road surface temperatures in urban areas.

Innovative coatings for desalination plants to mitigate scaling and corrosion challenges.

The agreement was signed by Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTIP, Samer Sayegh, Managing Director of National Paints, Dr. Tod A. Laursen, Chancellor of AUS and Prof. Esam Agamy, Chancellor of UOS.

The global coatings market is projected to exceed US$190 billion by 2030, making innovation in this field a strategic opportunity for the UAE.

Desalination plants, which supply over 90% of the UAE’s water needs, stand to benefit greatly from coatings that reduce scaling and corrosion, lowering operational costs and boosting sustainability.

The global solar market continues to grow at over 20% annually, with advanced coatings playing a critical role in improving panel efficiency.