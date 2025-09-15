Dubai Culture debuts virtual exhibition celebrating Burj Rashid

DUBAI, 15th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority has introduced an interactive online edition of the Burj Rashid Exhibition, building on the success of its inaugural showing, which was held with support from the Sikka Platform. First launched to commemorate the 45th anniversary of Burj Rashid, the exhibit aimed at honouring the landmark that has shaped the emirate’s architectural, social, and economic history. It also inaugurated the ‘Dubai Series,’ an initiative that celebrates the city’s creative milestones through engaging, modern formats.

The virtual platform invites users to embark on an immersive 360-degree exploration. Audiences can navigate the digital space and discover works from over 30 artists, the majority of whom are Emirati, alongside select contributions from international creative voices. Each piece draws on Burj Rashid’s enduring influence, capturing a range of perspectives that highlight its role in Dubai’s cultural identity and heritage.

The online experience also includes a high-definition 3D tour, allowing visitors to trace Burj Rashid’s architectural evolution through original blueprints, construction stages, and distinctive design features. Archival materials, multimedia elements, and narrative storytelling combine to create a multi-sensory journey that links the tower’s history with its lasting significance.