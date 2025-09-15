RTA collaborates with BytePlus to organise Generative AI Hackathon using Open Data

DUBAI, 15th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently organised a hackathon titled “Generative AI Meets Open Data,” which attracted the participation of more than 70 students from various colleges and universities across the UAE.

The event was organised by RTA’s Public Transport Agency in coordination with the Corporate Technology Support Services Sector and the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, in collaboration with BytePlus, a global technology company renowned for developing innovative digital solutions. The hackathon aimed to leverage available open data sets to develop AI-powered mobility solutions.

The hackathon saw nine teams advance to the final stage, where they presented their projects before a panel of experts representing RTA and its strategic partners. The projects were evaluated against clear and well-defined criteria.

The winning teams in the top three positions will be honoured later this month during the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport 2025 , with the opportunity to showcase their ideas at local innovation events. They will also have the prospect of partnering with RTA in the future development and implementation of their award-winning projects and innovations.