University of Sharjah, Hunan Agricultural University unite to establish international lab for agricultural produce safety

SHARJAH, 15th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Aiming to advance agricultural research and food safety, the University of Sharjah has partnered with Hunan Agricultural University of China to establish a pioneering international laboratory dedicated to emerging pollutants and the safety of agricultural products and soil.

The agreement was signed by Prof. Esameldin Agami, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, and Dr. Zhou Xuexiao, President of Hunan Agricultural University, and a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

The collaboration embodies a shared vision between the two institutions to tackle worldwide challenges linked to environmental sustainability, food safety, and agricultural innovation. Multidisciplinary research teams will focus on developing cutting-edge smart detection methods for emerging pollutants in agricultural regions. They will also investigate the toxicological effects and environmental risks of such contaminants, working toward creative and effective strategies to minimise pollution and ensure sustainable, safe agricultural production.