UAE President arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

KARABAKH, 16th September, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in the Karabakh region on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Upon his arrival at Fuzuli International Airport, His Highness was welcomed by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and a number of senior officials.

His Highness is accompanied on the visit by a delegation that includes H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

