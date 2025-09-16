LUXEMBOURG, 16th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Luxembourg intends to recognise the State of Palestine, Prime Minister Luc Frieden and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel told a parliamentary commission on Monday.

According to local media, the final decision on recognition is expected to be taken later this month at the UN General Assembly in New York, in coordination with several other countries, including France and Belgium.

The announcement comes after months of hesitation by Luxembourg’s government and amid growing calls by European leaders for an end to Israel’s war in Gaza, launched after the 7th October 2023 Hamas attack.

Local health officials report that more than 60,000 Palestinians have died in the conflict. Local health officials say over 60,000 Palestinians have died in the war. European Commission Executive Vice President Teresa Ribera has called Israel’s actions in Gaza genocide.

Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the EU executive would take a harder stance toward Israel over the war, pausing payments to the country and sanctioning what she called “extremist ministers” and violent settlers.

On Friday, the UN General Assembly voted to endorse a declaration that contains “tangible, timebound, and irreversible steps” toward a two-state solution in the region ahead of its meeting on 22nd September.

