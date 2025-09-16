Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaijan

SHUSHA, Karabakh, 16th September, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today visited the historic city of Shusha in the Karabakh region, as part of his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan. His Highness was accompanied by the President of Azerbaijan His Excellency Ilham Aliyev.

An official welcome ceremony was held for His Highness in the main courtyard of Shusha’s administrative building, where the national anthems of the UAE and Azerbaijan were played and His Highness inspected the guard of honour.

The ceremony was attended by the delegation accompanying His Highness, which includes several sheikhs and senior officials. Also in attendance were a number of ministers and high-ranking Azerbaijani officials.