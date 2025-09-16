Ministry of Defence launches 'Ready' programme

ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Defence today launched the “Ready” programme, which aims to prepare and qualify an elite group of future leaders from among officers and civilians, equipping them with modern leadership and strategic skills that meet the requirements of the coming stage.

The launch took place under the patronage and in the presence of Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs. In attendance also were Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Force; Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, along with a number of senior officers and officials in the ministry.

The programme reflects the Ministry of Defence’s commitment to enhancing leadership readiness through education and skills development, considering this a fundamental pillar for addressing future challenges.

The launch of the programme comes in line with the rapid transformations in the work environment and in an effort to strengthen the efficiency of the military institution.

The programme represents the result of intensive efforts made by the Executive Office at the Ministry of Defense to develop an integrated model for preparing a new generation of leaders endowed with innovative, unconventional capabilities and skills in strategic planning, thereby contributing to the achievement of sustainable institutional excellence.