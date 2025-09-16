7X, Jordan Post sign MoU to boost postal, digital cooperation at 28th Universal Postal Congress

DUBAI, 16th September, 2025 (WAM) -- 7X, the UAE’s leading trade, transport and logistics holding group and the official representative of the UAE in the Universal Postal Union (UPU), signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jordan Post to strengthen cooperation in postal services, bilateral agreements and digital transformation.

The agreement was formalised after a high-level meeting between 7X’s delegation and the delegation of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, headed by Director-General of the Jordan Post, Hanadi Al-Tayeb, which was held on the sidelines of the 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025.

The meeting facilitated important discussions on unlocking new avenues for collaboration and knowledge exchange between both entities in the postal and logistics sectors.

The MoU aims to strengthen the postal system through 7X’s cutting-edge digital solutions. At the forefront of this vision is ‘Waslah Post’, the world’s first digital marketplace aggregating postal operators, offering national postal networks direct access to global mail and commercial flows, and improving efficiency while reducing operational costs. The partnership is especially beneficial for SMEs and local vendors, as it provides them with transparent and reliable shipping solutions to compete effectively in international eCommerce markets.

Tariq Ahmed Al Wahedi, Group CEO of 7X, said, “This partnership reinforces the robust bilateral ties between both nations, further highlighting 7X’s commitment to advancing international cooperation in building a modern and intelligent postal system. It further serves as a key enabler of knowledge-sharing and innovation, positioning postal services as the cornerstone of economic development and inclusive eCommerce. Our cutting-edge digital solutions such as ‘Waslah Post’, will support digital transformation efforts, while creating an exemplary model for global postal integration that connects communities and aligns with the digital economy’s future.”

Meanwhile, Hanadi Al-Tayeb said, “Jordan Post remains committed to openness and active collaboration with our regional and international partners, with 7X at the forefront of this effort. The signing of this MoU reflects our firm belief in the importance of digital transformation within the postal and logistics sector and the need to keep pace with the rapid changes in global e-commerce and the digital economy. At Jordan Post, we have a clear strategic objective to empower SMEs, support merchants and entrepreneurs, and enable their access to international markets through advanced digital platforms and innovative logistics solutions.”

“This collaboration is a significant step forward in positioning Jordan more prominently on the global postal and logistics map. It aligns with the vision of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to build an integrated and sustainable digital economy that serves citizens and enhances Jordan’s competitiveness regionally and internationally. We are grateful to our partners at 7X for their trust, and we reaffirm our full commitment to working together to deliver tangible achievements that will advance the sector and contribute to the growth of the national economy,” Al-Tayeb added.

The initiative showcases the UAE’s ongoing efforts to foster international partnerships and advance postal and logistics networks, paving the way for an integrated, sustainable digital economy at both regional and international levels.