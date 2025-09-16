Dubai Data Establishmen launches economic survey on key sectors

DUBAI, 16th September, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its efforts to enhance Dubai’s economic data ecosystem, the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment at Digital Dubai has launched the 2025 Economic Survey targeting the business sector, which covers key economic activities across the emirate.

This survey aims to deliver up-to-date data and indicators that highlight the progress of economic activities and their contribution to the Emirate’s GDP.

The Establishment stated that the survey will be conducted through various communication channels, completion of an online form, and field visits to selected private sector establishments within the target sample and encouraged them to cooperate by providing researchers with the required data in line with the approved statistical form.

Younus Al Nasser, CEO of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment at Digital Dubai, highlighted the survey’s significance and urged the business sector to participate actively: “In today’s fast-evolving era of data, digitalisation, and artificial intelligence, data remains fundamental to decision-making and future-focused strategic planning. Data has become a direct contributor to the development of policies grounded in precise scientific principles. The economic survey falls within this context, as it provides essential inputs for measuring economic performance - most notably the GDP and other economic indicators that reflect the reality of the economic landscape of the Emirate.

"This survey forms a key part of our efforts to strengthen Dubai’s economic resilience and competitiveness by delivering comprehensive, updated databases across key sectors. Its findings will equip policymakers with the insights needed to anticipate opportunities, address challenges effectively, and drive a more prosperous and sustainable economic future,'' he said.

He added, “This survey is a key pillar in the efforts to advance the objectives of Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to foster Dubai’s position as a global economic capital by providing accurate data for measuring key economic indicators, with the Emirate’s GDP being a primary focus. Alongside related initiatives, it underscores the essential collaboration between the public and private sectors, in alignment with the vision and guidance of our wise leadership. We encourage all stakeholders to actively participate in the survey by providing financial data, reaffirming our strict adherence to confidentiality and privacy requirements in accordance with established protocols.”

The survey covers all major sectors, including industry, agriculture, health and education, technology and information, financial and insurance services, trade, real estate, transportation, construction, services, culture and arts, hospitality and restaurants, as well as all free zones across the Emirate.

The survey’s findings serve as a vital tool for measuring Dubai’s key economic indicators. They provide reliable, up-to-date data that reflects the growth of economic activities and their contribution in strengthening the emirate’s economy.

The survey results further play a pivotal role in advancing an integrated economic system that drives the growth of key sectors, enhances the competitiveness of the business environment, and delivers tangible benefits to the emirate’s economy. They also provide decision-makers with accurate data and in-depth analysis, enabling more effective strategic planning and guiding future policies designed to achieve the ambitious goals of D33.