Global retailers, distributors, key buyers drive momentum at ISM Middle East & Private Label Middle East 2025

DUBAI, 16th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The second day of ISM Middle East and Private Label Middle East 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre saw global retailers, distributors, and top buyers converge to forge high-value business connections set to accelerate international growth. Private Label Middle East features a whole array of on-food products such as packaging solutions, cleaning products, beauty ingredients, hotel amenities and kitchen utensils.

With 58% of global consumers craving snacks more than meals, the ISM Middle East show floor buzzed as buyers hunted the next big sweet and snack phenomena, and global retailers explored category expansion and new market entry.2 With cross-border trade and international presence more critical than ever and Middle East and Africa private label value sales growth accelerating at the fastest rate in the world, companies were united in their ambition to broaden portfolios and unlock new growth frontiers.

Uniting top buyers, brands, and industry leaders from across the world, ISM Middle East sits at the epicentre of global trade flows. One notable meeting saw Ahmed Odeh, Owner of JA Chocolate Factory, and Feruz Rakhmatullaev from the UAE Office of the Ministry of Investment of Uzbekistan connect to explore potential chocolate exports between the UAE and Uzbekistan.

“We discussed the potential of exporting our chocolate products from our UAE factory to Uzbekistan and vice versa. We see strong opportunities for collaboration, and it was a very successful first meeting. Tomorrow, we look forward to continuing these conversations across the halls,” said Odeh.

With 15 new exhibiting countries joining in 2025, Private Label Middle East attracts a wave of new and exciting exhibitors each year, driving the show’s rapid expansion, which has grown tremendously since its inception.

Mina Georges, VP Operations, Mamiba Cosmetics, commented, “For Private Label Middle East, we’ve developed special formulas and product lines, including baby care, home care, sports cosmetics, and suncare. Over the past few days, we’ve been thrilled to engage with customers across a wide range of industries — from pharmacy chains and hotels to individual content creators looking to launch their own private label brands to fill market gaps.”

On a panel discussion covering trending ideas in sweets in snacks, the drive behind snack brands launching new flavours and the potential outcome of brand success or damage, Nadar Saigol, Managing Director, SMITHS Saigol & Gulf offered some advice: “If you are an entrepreneur or part of a team driving product development, the number one item to remain constant is brand image. Quick innovation doesn’t exist anymore; a new product must be something developed with a strategic process.”

Vishal Das, Vice President of Group Category at Big Basket, underscored the urgency of being here: “We’re seeing viral trends take root in the Middle East and ripple across the globe, influencing companies’ biggest business decisions. It is crucial for brands to be at ISM Middle East 2025 to see the latest trends and discover what the next global phenomenon could be.”

Bringing content to human-centric design, Talabat, highlighted the strategic approach and success behind the online food ordering’s investment into its private label, Talabat Mart - 550 items, across 7 MENA markets in two years. As its branding partner, Daymon International supported with captivating visuals to deliver the personality of Talabat as it was already known in the market into its new private label.

Anna Szarecka, Private Brand and Imports Manager, MENA, Talabat, commented on the journey and partnership. “Our brand is fully virtual and creating a brand that the customer will see only on the phone as well as creating labels to transmit the quality and credibility of the brand was imperative."