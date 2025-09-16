Healthcare leaders unite in Sharjah to redefine inclusive medical practices

SHARJAH,16th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The second day of the World Congress 2025 ‘We Are Inclusion’, witnessed healthcare leaders and government officials outlining efforts to embed inclusion within medicine and healthcare systems. The three-day gathering, held from 15th to17th September at Expo Centre Sharjah, marks the first time the landmark international event has convened in the Middle East and North Africa. It is co-organised by Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS) and Inclusion International, in strategic partnership with the Sharjah Government Media Bureau.

The session “Helping Doctors Understand Inclusion” spotlighted healthcare’s role in the inclusion movement, bringing together self-advocates, educators, and officials to examine barriers in medical care and propose practical solutions.

Abdulla Abdulalee Abdulla Al Humaidan, Secretary General of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, addressed the central challenge. “There is always room to improve and be more inclusive, not only in the health sector, and we have a role to play in building a bridge between the healthcare system and those with disabilities,” he said. Stressing that doctors play an integral role in the lives of patients with specialised conditions, he outlined concrete measures, including new communication guidelines and a unified disability glossary across government departments. “Communication is essential in medicine and treatment,” he affirmed, “and inclusion is an extremely important part of this.”

Dr. Muhammed Ayas AuD, PhD, CCC-A, Assistant Professor and Programme Lead at the University of Sharjah (UoS), echoed this perspective, underscoring academia’s responsibility to prepare future healthcare professionals. “A good healthcare professional helps everyone; and good care is for all people,” he said. Emphasising empathy and trust as both ethical imperatives and practical necessities, he added, “Once you develop trust, it makes the care process not only easier but more effective.”

He also announced a new cross-departmental course at UoS, “Understanding Disabilities,” designed to advance inclusion, awareness, and understanding among students beyond the medical faculty.

The session’s most powerful voice came from lived experience. Salma Al-Tabbakh, a self-advocate from Tamayuz Center, called for respect and agency in medical settings.

“The most important thing is to feel welcomed and respected within medical facilities,” she said. Highlighting a common frustration, she added, “Sometimes doctors seem like they would rather talk and deal with families... but we have the right to know what our own conditions are, and deserve to be included in all conversations. Doctors should take the time to explain things in a way we can all understand, and have the patience to make those within their care feel at ease.”

Her testimony concluded with a resonant message: “Inclusion starts with respect, and we all deserve respect no matter what our situation or condition is.”

World Congress 2025 “We Are Inclusion” continues with the participation of more than 500 participants from 74 countries, including 152 speakers representing 160 organisations, across 59 parallel sessions.